Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after buying an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 296,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.