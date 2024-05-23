StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.