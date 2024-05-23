StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.02 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
