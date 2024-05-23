Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $634.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

