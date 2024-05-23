Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

PLPC stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $104.96 and a 52 week high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 215.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 90.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 84.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

