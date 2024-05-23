Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Preformed Line Products Stock Performance
PLPC stock opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.07. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $104.96 and a 52 week high of $184.82.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company Profile
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
