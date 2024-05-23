Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qiagen in a research report issued on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

QGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $801,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 322,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.