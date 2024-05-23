Royal Bank of Canada Raises Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $30.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 42.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 6.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 895,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

