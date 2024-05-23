RH (NYSE:RH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.15.

RH stock opened at $254.34 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

