NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,400.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

Shares of NVDA opened at $949.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

