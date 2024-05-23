StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.47.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.