Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

