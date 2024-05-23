Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
