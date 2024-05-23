NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVDA opened at $949.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.36. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

