Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo Price Performance

MYO opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.51. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

