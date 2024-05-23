Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $654,585.10, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

