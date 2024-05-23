American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.66. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

