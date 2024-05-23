StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

