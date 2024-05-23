Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.25.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$50.97. The firm has a market cap of C$29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 88.75%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

