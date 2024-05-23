Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

