Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Value Line Stock Up 6.1 %

VALU stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

