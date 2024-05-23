Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 96.3 %

BNED opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.67 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

