Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.08.

NYSE HES opened at $151.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.24. Hess has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,936,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 12.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 753,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

