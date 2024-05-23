Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $86.25 on Friday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $87.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 80.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

