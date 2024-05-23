Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.51. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

