Brokers Offer Predictions for Bruker Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

