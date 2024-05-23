Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of AWH stock opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 39.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

