Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after buying an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

