The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,724,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.