StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:REED opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

