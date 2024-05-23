Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.41.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76. Globant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

