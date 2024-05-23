Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $277.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Stories

