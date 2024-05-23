StockNews.com Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Hold

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

