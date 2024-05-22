Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 334,069 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 871,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,124,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18.

On Thursday, March 21st, Travis Boersma sold 98,017 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $3,532,532.68.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93.

On Monday, March 4th, Travis Boersma sold 389,406 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $11,802,895.86.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $13,610,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

