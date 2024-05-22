A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Sells $50,759,123.80 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $50,759,123.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 728,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,103,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,245,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

