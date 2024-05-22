Financial Contrast: Super Group (SGHC) and Its Peers

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Super Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 218 971 2196 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -107.17% -55.34% -21.78%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Super Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 32.42 Super Group Competitors $4.29 billion $103.03 million 25.14

Super Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

