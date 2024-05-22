LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) vs. Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Head to Head Review

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Astera Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.93 million 1.55 -$4.05 million ($0.18) -7.31 Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astera Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LightPath Technologies and Astera Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.14%. Astera Labs has a consensus price target of $86.09, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Astera Labs.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Astera Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -19.72% -18.97% -12.16% Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

