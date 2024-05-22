First American Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
First American Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
First American Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. 329,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,833. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $65.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.
