ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2878 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

AMUB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

