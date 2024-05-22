ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2878 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.26.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
AMUB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.
ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Company Profile
