Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance
FMFG remained flat at $16.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
