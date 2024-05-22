Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 729,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after purchasing an additional 362,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

