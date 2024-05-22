Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.27. 1,681,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,143. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

