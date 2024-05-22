Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,811 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 5,752,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,946. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

