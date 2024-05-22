Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $172.05. 1,575,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

