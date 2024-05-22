Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $74.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $74,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.55. 1,212,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

