Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 100.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Danaher by 13.2% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher by 38.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.33. 2,533,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

