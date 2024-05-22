Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 5,190 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Masco by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Masco by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 132,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,379. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

