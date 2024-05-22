iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.22. 23,030,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,559,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

