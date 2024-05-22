Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $17.17 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 734.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,897. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.