Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 27,072 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.11% of Black Hills worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,679,000 after buying an additional 279,987 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 106,464 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKH traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. 411,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,796. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

