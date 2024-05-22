Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 3,403 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.6% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average is $155.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.