iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. 10,642,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,395,364. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

