Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $65,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. 3,887,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,512. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

